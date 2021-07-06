Multilingual Meeting Platform, KUDO, Sponsors Hopin's "Illuminate" Conference July 7th

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO Inc., the cloud-based multilingual conference technology developed by industry insiders with decades of interpretation service expertise for global summits and multinational organizations, including the United Nations, will serve as the official multilingual sponsor at Hopin's " Illuminate " conference. On July 7th, KUDO will provide all attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at how this tool will help them produce language-inclusive events in a post-pandemic environment.

Anyone can speak and hear in their own language simultaneously and in real time.

To communicate with this cross-cultural community of event professionals, Hopin chose KUDO as the vehicle to bring language-inclusivity to its hybrid conference experience and provide event professionals with best-of-class tools for event production. At the click of a button, virtual attendees will be able to hear keynote presentations and select workshops in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese and American Sign Language on KUDO's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform.

"The power of inclusivity lies in communication," said CEO of KUDO, Fardad Zabetian. "KUDO was developed to break language barriers and ensure everyone can participate in the conversations that matter. The tools we bring to meeting and event planners open avenues for accessibility for businesses worldwide, big or small."

Hybrid meetings are a new territory for all event planners, a go-to formula that will now become part of almost every type of meeting, conference or exhibition throughout the world. As a post-pandemic future comes into focus, events are poised for a comeback, with event professionals around the world giving shape and definition to what the future of events will be. With KUDO's platform serving as a multilingual tool at Illuminate, event planners will have first-hand experience learning how this SaaS technology powered by 10,000+ professional conference interpreters can be seamlessly integrated in every event organizers' toolkit.

About KUDO: Created by the engineers and language experts who built interpretation infrastructure and linguist teams for the United Nations and some of the most significant global summits and meetings, KUDO is a cloud-based video conferencing platform with real-time multilingual interpretation in 100+ languages and 147 sign languages. KUDO supports more effective and inclusive meetings by enabling people, governments, and businesses to overcome communication barriers and speak their own language. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology startup founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at www.kudoway.com

