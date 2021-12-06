Multimedia Plus Launches INCITE 7.0 with Task Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia Plus, a training and communications technology company servicing leaders in the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries, has announced the addition of Task Management as a key feature in the latest version of INCITE 7.0. INCITE ensures consistent communication of information and skills with a private broadcast network and analytics to meet the demands of today's geographically dispersed companies.

Visitors to the NRF show can learn about the platform first hand at booth #340.

Store managers easily assign tasks to individuals and track completion seamlessly in a single interface with training and communications. Live data allows leaders to ensure the front-line is set up for success.

Task Management allows field managers to drive operational excellence by streamlining all processes and assign tasks to individuals on their team. Being able to assign tasks and track completion seamlessly in a single interface with training and communications allows field leaders to manage their time more efficiently while setting their teams up for success. Additionally, by leveraging the full power of the award-winning INCITE app, leadership can further ensure that their team isn't just present, but that they understand what's being communicated. Task Management takes advantage of the INCITE's robust publishing back-end, allowing corporate to holistically create tasks that are media rich experiences with video, interactive activities and more.

Additional advancements in INCITE 7.0 include:

Engaging all new phone interface with dynamic animations/transitions that supports both vertical and horizontal orientation

Faster multi-threaded background file downloads

User profile photos integrated into reporting and assignments

Photo-based submissions for both Tasks and Quizzes

Dynamic checklists

Pinch/zoom functionality on all images

Enhanced global announcements

IP filtering to restrict access to content on personal devices only at work

Improved search results

"We've repeatedly heard from our clients that they wanted Task Management integrated with Training and Communications - and they wanted the same quick and easy publishing and dynamic and highly branded user interface that INCITE provides." explains David Harouche, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, & Chief Technology Officer at Multimedia Plus. "Training is typically accessed monthly, Communications is typically accessed weekly. Adding Task Management to INCITE provides that daily communications to make INCITE an even more critical tool for the front line."

ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUS

Since 1997 New York based Multimedia Plus (MMP) has been transforming the way brands communicate globally. High success rates of the program are due to bite-size learning segments, fully customized programs, and the ability to easily track live results that leads to greater communications and mentoring of staff. MMP's patented and award-winning technology platform, INCITE, ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it counts – with customers. The platform correlates to business results, offers real-time skill building, and utilizes low-bandwidth video. The company's programs are being used by brands globally and are translated into more than 22 languages.

