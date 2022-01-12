Multimedia Projector Market to Record 3.59% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BenQ Corp offers Home projector-Cine Pro Series, Portable Projector, Installation Projector, etc | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Multimedia Projector Market i s expected to increase by USD 5.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 48% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Multimedia Projector Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

BenQ Corp - This company offers various multimedia projectors such as Home projector-Cine pro series, Home cinema projector, portable projector, large venue projector, installation projector, and meeting room projector.

Regional Market Outlook

The Multimedia Projector Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for multimedia projectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of strong vendors, the growing demand for multimedia projectors in these countries, and the rising adoption of smart classrooms will facilitate the multimedia projector market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Multimedia Projector Market Driver:

Growing demand for projectors in the corporate and education sectors:

The growing demand for projectors in the corporate and education sectors will drive the growth of the multimedia projector market. Projectors are used in schools and colleges as classrooms are going paperless. In the corporate sector, they are being used for activities such as business presentations and discussions. In developed countries in North America and Europe, the use of smart classrooms and e-learning is being promoted in schools. Smart classroom technology and interactive whiteboards include multimedia projectors. Vendors are taking initiatives toward making technology adoption easier and more affordable for schools. This will further boost the demand for multimedia projectors in the education sector.

Multimedia Projector Market Trend:

Business strategies adopted by vendors:

The business strategies adopted by vendors are another factor supporting the multimedia projector market share growth. The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations is likely to drive the growth of the global multimedia projector market during the forecast period. Vendors are opting for diverse business strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, with end-users and distributors to improve their distribution channels and upgrade their product portfolios by integrating software tools and advanced features into their products. This is expected to drive the growth of the global multimedia projector market during the forecast period.

Multimedia Projector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized



