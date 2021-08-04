Multimedia Projector Market to grow by USD 5.88 billion|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the product launches, the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors, and the government initiatives to support digital transformation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Multimedia Projector Market is segmented as below:

Technology

DLP



LCD



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the multimedia projector market include BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp.To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Multimedia Projector Market size

Multimedia Projector Market trends

Multimedia Projector Market industry analysis

The government initiatives to support digital transformation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of multimedia projectors may threaten the growth of the market.

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist multimedia projector market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multimedia projector market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multimedia projector market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia projector market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BenQ Corp.

Canon Inc.

Coretronic Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

