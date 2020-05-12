Multiple Lawsuits Against Ashley Black And The FasciaBlaster Voluntarily Dismissed

It has been reported that an organized group colluded to submit unsubstantiated reports of injury to the FDA, falsified injuries to the press, created negative product results and click campaigns on review sites, and formed social media groups for the sole purpose of injuring the FasciaBlaster brand.

In the largest affront to the company and to the consumer, baseless lawsuits were filed, including this dismissed class action. The alleged injuries were seemingly fabricated and inserted into the class action to attract fake news headlines, when the case was about product warranties and not about injuries. The attempts to confuse the public have now failed in the legal system.

In a statement, Black explains "Now the people who desperately need my products can rest assured that my products are safe and effective. I will continue to do whatever it takes to help my customers understand the truth about their bodies and be empowered to take control of their health." Black goes on to say, "This isn't really about me. Hopefully these case dismissals will set the tone for internet practices and all small businesses can have a little more protection."

Black has been and continues to be an outspoken advocate for truth in advertising and anti-bullying efforts.

This dismissal follows on the heels of another dismissal of an unsubstantiated personal injury claim against Ashley Black and the FasciaBlaster tools. The FasciaBlaster tools have been thoroughly researched and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal and Black refuses to compromise and settle based on her commitment to her customers and her science.

The company continues to thrive with expansions on the horizon while overcoming obstacles of these lawsuits, the ever-changing economy, female entrepreneurship, etc. Black will continue on her mission of improving lives and triumph over anything that is thrown her way.

For more information on Ashley Black and the FasciaBlaster tools, visit www.AshleyBlackGuru.com.

About Ashley Black:

Ashley Black is a #1 National Bestselling Author of The Cellulite Myth, Co- author of the scientific paper "The Effects of Fascia manipulation with Fascia Devices on Myofascial Tissue, Subcutaneous Fat and Cellulite in Adult Women" and Inventor of the FasciaBlaster®. After suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone eating infection and a total hip replacement, she had no choice but to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation. She discovered that limitations and pain in her body were due to thickening and scarring of fascia, the "sheets" of connective tissue that connect, penetrate, envelope, and surround every organ, joint, muscle, and system of the body. This contributed to the creation of a new field of science: Fasciology™ – the study of fascia - and inspired her to invent the FasciaBlaster® devices. Her mission in life is to bring evidence based information and products that empower the masses to take care of themselves and to continue to teach her knowledge to progressive health care practitioners and healers.

Through her experiences with Fasciology™ she realized that she could not only help debilitated and hopeless people become "normal," but that could also help high-level athletes become even better. Ashley built her first Fasciology clinic in 1999 and has gone on the help Hollywood A-listers and top tier professional athletes before launching her inaugural self-treating device in 2015. The FasciaBlaster® hit the market in March of that year and users began experiencing life-changing results in aesthetics, pain management, and overall health. For more information on Ashley, visit www.AshleyBlackGuru.com .

