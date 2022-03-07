Multiple Sclerosis Market in the US to Grow by USD 3.95 billion | Strong Pipeline to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

The multiple sclerosis market in US report covers the following areas:

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

By type, the market has been segmented into biologics and small molecules. The biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Biologics are drugs that are either made of living organisms or have certain components of living organisms, such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, genes, and cells.

By route of administration, the market has been segmented into parenteral and oral.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The strong pipeline is one of the key factors driving the growth of the multiple sclerosis market. Several players are expanding their research to develop new formulations of the existing drugs for multiple sclerosis (MS) due to the significant unmet demand in the market. The high prevalence of the disease, the considerable cost burden on patients, and the lack of effective treatments are encouraging vendors to conduct advanced research on MS to launch better therapeutics in the market to treat the disease.

The high cost of drugs will challenge the multiple sclerosis market during the forecast period. Treatments can help speed up recovery and modify the course of MS and manage symptoms. However, the lifetime cost per MS patient is over USD 4 million. This is the major challenge for the market, which will hamper the growth.

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the multiple sclerosis market in the US, including Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist multiple sclerosis market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the multiple sclerosis market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multiple sclerosis market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multiple sclerosis market vendors in US

Multiple Sclerosis Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

*2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

*2.2.2 Integration and product development

*2.2.3 Manufacturing

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support services

*2.2.7 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20 : Type- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Small molecules- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

***6 Market Segmentation by Route of administration

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27: Route of administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Route of administration

*Exhibit 28: Comparison by Route of administration

**6.3 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 30: Parenteral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 32: Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)]

**6.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Route of administration

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Strong pipeline

*8.1.2 Rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis

*8.1.3 Disease-modifying therapies

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High cost of drugs

*8.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines

*8.2.3 Challenges in the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

*Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Rising strategic alliance and partnership among vendors

*8.3.2 Rising product approval

*8.3.3 Stem cell treatment for multiple sclerosis

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 38: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors Covered

*Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 41: Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 42: Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 43: Bayer AG - Key news

*Exhibit 44: Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.4 Biogen Inc.

*Exhibit 46: Biogen Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 47: Biogen Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 48: Biogen Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 49: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

**10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

*Exhibit 50: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 53: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

**10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

*Exhibit 54: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 57: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

*Exhibit 59: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 62: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Novartis AG

*Exhibit 64: Novartis AG - Overview

*Exhibit 65: Novartis AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: Novartis AG - Key news

*Exhibit 67: Novartis AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Novartis AG - Segment focus

**10.9 Pfizer Inc.

*Exhibit 69: Pfizer Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Pfizer Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Viatris Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 72: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

**10.10 Sanofi SA

*Exhibit 73: Sanofi SA - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Sanofi SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Key news

*Exhibit 76: Sanofi SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

**10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 78: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 79: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 81: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Viatris Inc.

*Exhibit 83: Viatris Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Viatris Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Viatris Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 86: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 91: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

