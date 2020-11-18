Multiple sclerosis (MS): European conference calls for increased focus on progressive MS English Français

Deutsch

español

- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

- Over 1 million Europeans are affected by MS

- 10-15% of them are diagnosed with Progressive MS

- This form of the disease is poorly understood and consequently, difficult to treat

- EMSP calls for increased understanding and investment into research, which crucial to the identification and development of therapies