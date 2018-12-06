Multiplier Madness Spins into Barona Resort & Casino on December 17 & 18

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The point multipliers keep getting better and better at Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, December 17-18, Club Barona members can earn up to 15X Points during the exciting Multiplier Madness promotion.

Each hour, a Party People host will spin a prize wheel with numbers from 5X Points to 15X Points to determine the hourly multiplier. Members playing with their Club Barona cards on slot and keno machines will get the additional points. Video poker play will get a maximum of 3X Points.

All multiplied points earned during Multiplier Madness are redeemable for cash back and promotional entries. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

