MultiVAC CTO Shawn Ying - The All-dimensional Sharding Plan of MultiVAC is the Ultimate Multi-Core World Computer People Need

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, MultiVAC - the public blockchain known as 'Sharding Killer' received an interview from the top one Korean blockchain media CoinNess. Dr. Shawn Ying, the CTO of MultiVAC, explained MultiVAC's Sharding plan in detail.

Sharding plan has become phenomenal in public blockchain's scale-up research area. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, also expressed his personal confidence in this scale-up plan's feasibility - 'Five years ago, almost no one was thinking about sharding; now, sharding designs are commonplace.' Ethereum plans to launch its first Sharding version (ETH 2.0) in the first quarter, 2020. It's anticipated that its testnet can reach a much higher TPS than the current one. However, the Sharding plan also faces various challenges like how to solve cross-Shards synchronization, how to avoid state explosion problems, etc. Proposals on the market are far from mature.

Dr. Shawn states, 'Through the world's first all-dimensional Sharding plan, MultiVAC achieves effective scale-up in computing, storage, and transmission, and can fully support large-scale application's implementation in real business scenarios. Compared with other Sharding plans, MultiVAC's is more efficient, flexible, and scalable. MultiVAC can be deemed as the ultimate Multi-Core world computer which can never be shut down'.

'In cross-Shards collaboration, MultiVAC is the first to adopt asynchronous collaboration strategy. The asynchronous collaboration makes sure our Shards never block each other. The data miners exchange among Shards are merely block headers, which is very concise and fast. No performance bottleneck is detected yet. And the network is guaranteed to achieve efficient expansion.'

'In addition, MultiVAC designs a separation mechanism for the data storage right and data control right. Storage nodes will only serve for storing data as the network's infrastructure, and can not tamper with the data. While, miners nodes have the complete control right of the data, and can verify & update the data through the consensus mechanism. In virtue of this interactive storage strategy, MultiVAC successfully eliminates the possibility of state explosion problem'.

MultiVAC reaches 30784 TPS in the lab test environment. And as the number of nodes and Shards increases, so does the entire network performance. MultiVAC truly achieves the linear expansion of blockchain performance and has breakthroughs in Sharding technology. To pay tribute to the 11th anniversary of the birth of Bitcoin's Whitepaper, MultiVAC launched a mining client beta test on 31st Oct and delivered a smooth and efficient mining experience for all the testers. It's reported that MultiVAC testnet 3.0 will launch a brand-new mining client and support dynamic re-Sharding function soon.

MultiVAC is a high-throughput flexible blockchain platform based on trusted Sharding computation. It's a next-generation public blockchain platform built for integration with large-scale DApps. MultiVAC is developing the world's first fast, efficient, and fully Sharded blockchain with Sharding for not only computation but also transmission and storage, maximizing throughput while maintaining decentralization and without sacrificing security. Over 40 top capitals, including IDG, NGC, Dfund, Hashed, Signum, Arrington XRP and ICODrops, have invested MultiVAC with $15 million. And MTV has been listed on 10 exchanges such as Kucoin, MXC, Gate.io, and Binance DEX.

