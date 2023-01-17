MultiversX Launches Web3 Culture Hub xSpotlight

SIBIU, Romania, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful release of Inspire Art last August and over a million NFTs aggregated, MultiversX is launching xSpotlight, an evolution of the platform, coming with new features that further expand the exploration of Web3 culture, focused on high-quality projects and hyper-engaged communities.

Starting today, xSpotlight will feature enhanced aggregation and curation of Web3 projects, an improved explore section and deeper ecosystem partner integrations. Submissions are now open to all creators and founders that want to be featured on the xSpotlight website and in future editorial projects the platform is developing.

xSpotlight, a ground-up rebuild of Inspire Art announced last November at X Day Paris, is now introduced, bringing significant improvements, ranging from the Explorer section and creator side to many other functionalities. xSpotlight doesn't operate as a marketplace, but as a platform exhibiting all of the best NFT projects and collections in the MultiversX ecosystem and highlighting the most interesting ones to the community.

The new UI and an UX will help take xSpotlight, the front page of the MultiversX NFT ecosystem, to the next level.

The company is also introducing the Lighthouse Series, an editorial effort aimed at helping the community navigate the exhaustive space within the industry and emerge stronger on the other side.

With today's launch, MultiversX is reaffirming its tireless commitment to its amazing community of Web3 founders, creators, and supporters.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.

