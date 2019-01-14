MultiVu Launches Exclusive Subscription Services

The MultiVu Subscription represents an all-in-one strategic solution across all customers' communication challenges. The subscription service is based on a strategic approach to providing customers with the needed service options, when they need them the most, to make sure they can maximize their ability for best results. The MultiVu Subscription intends to expand customers' scopes and reach their campaigns by leveraging an all-access pass to MultiVu's Strategic Solutions.

"The MultiVu Subscription is designed for ease of use, meaning, no pricing hassles. Just strategic execution for when our customers need it most," said Kevin West, Senior Vice President of MultiVu. "Our experts will work with our customers to design an entire program to help them with an earned boost, or a paid effort on a new target from marketing."

The MultiVu Subscription Services include exploratory sessions, earned and paid media program assessments, creative content and program assessments, subscription program support, and best practice workshops and webinars. Additionally, customers will have access to MultiVu's blog and industry insights authors, reserved "red carpet" access to all industry panels, and 10% to 20% discounts across the different tactics that we recommend.

If you're ready for full-access partnership to our talent, contact us today for expert ideas, suggestions and plans. Get started here.

About MultiVu

MultiVu, a Cision/PR Newswire division, produces and places compelling content strategically across multiple channels globally to deliver targeted results and drive desired engagement. Created in 2002 from network news veterans and media relations professionals, MultiVu has grown into a content creation and media strategy company, leading in the broadcast communications industry. More information can be found on www.multivu.com.

SOURCE MultiVu