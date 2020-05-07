MultiVu Unveils New Features for the Multichannel News Release and Comprehensive Reporting Dashboard

New Reporting Platform

Today marks the launch of MultiVu's new proprietary reporting platform, MultiVu Dashboard. Previously, the MNR landing page data was intertwined with press release metrics which made it difficult to determine how each piece performed independently. Now that these reports are separated, our clients will be able to attribute the impact and value of these tactics more completely. It'll also allow our clients more freedom to customize their distributions to their needs. For the first time, clients will be able to have engagement data on projects with no wire distribution, offering a step-up in service from previous years.

During the initial launch, MultiVu Dashboard will detail all MNR landing page data; however, future iterations of the reporting platform will contain all analytics for every MultiVu project, including paid advertising, media tours, and influencer marketing campaigns.

"A common pain point for professionals is the piecemeal data that gets returned to them once various PR and Marketing campaigns complete. MultiVu Dashboard will solve for this by housing all relevant data from MultiVu projects in addition to external vendor reports - all in one sleek interface." - Melissa Elsner

With MultiVu Dashboard, we are delivering on yet another promise that we've made to our clients – to make working with MultiVu easier. Our new reporting platform embodies our overarching goal of providing a more comprehensive approach to marketing and communications.

Functionality Upgrades

Long-time MNR clients know that our dedicated design team is always willing to go the extra mile to bring their visions to life on the landing page. Our new upgrades were developed with even more customization options in mind, including:

New gallery designs, including a scrolling carousel, cards, and masonry formats

Share individual assets on your social channels, no longer just the whole page

Multiple galleries – ideal for when you have content about different topics or audiences with variable needs like Media and Consumers

Ability to add closed captioning and transcription to videos hosted on our landing pages

Improved accessibility features that offer better search results and increased audience reach

"These new features will help modernize the look and enhance the performance of our landing pages. We hope our customers will be thrilled with the upgrades, and we look forward to developing more features to help our clients share their stories," said Rebecca Cuffley-Wagner, Product Manager of MultiVu.

