Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal Honoured With Global 'Covid Crusader Award-2020'

The 1989-batch Maharashtra cadre officer - with 3 decades of rich and diverse experience with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra - has been conferred the top 'Covid Crusader Award-2020' by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce(IACC) in the Indian Bureaucrats Category.

The IACC, established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. The award was instituted by the IACC and the US Consulate in Mumbai. The award was conferred by the Hon. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a virtual ceremony.

"It is my honour and privilege to receive this award and I accept this recognition with a sense of great humility. I am grateful to the Indo American Chamber of Commerce. I am also thankful to the jury. The 4 pillars of our Covid-19 fight namely testing, ambulances, patient management, hospital management, have all been put on auto pilot. I am sure the other nominees are equally competent and deserving and they are winners in their own right," Chahal said in his acceptance address.

"It is a matter of great pride that a civic chief from Maharashtra has received global recognition and I congratulate Chahal for receiving this prestigious global award for his dedicated, focused and relentless crusade against the novel coronavirus which has disrupted normal life as we know it. I wish him the very best in his on-going efforts to tackle this pandemic," said Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty.

SOURCE Panchshil Realty