Munch Addict Offers International Flavor with Their Exclusive Korea Box

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Munch Addict, a popular subscription-based snack service that sources treats from around the world delivered to your door, today announced the launch of their newest box, the Korea Box. This box includes the tastiest, most delicious, Korean snacks and candy including popular Korean brands such as Orion, Crown, Lotte, and CW. The Korea box is the first country-specific offering for Munch Addict, as they are known for their signature "mystery" box that varies each month, packed with different tasty treats from all over the world—from Vienna to Japan to Mexico.

"We're excited to offer this first-of-its-kind Korean subscription-based snack box to the market," said Anthony Liu, President of Munch Addict. "Serial snackers are now able to munch on hard-to-find Korean delicacies, not typically sold in the U.S., delivered right to their doors."

The Korea Box starts at $15 and comes in two size options, a standard size that includes 6 snacks, and a premium size that includes 12 Korean snacks, as well as 1 drink. Munch Addict anticipates growing interest in country-specific snack boxes and expects to introduce other options soon.

Munch Addict scours the globe regularly, looking for the most unique and delicious snacks to pack in their international boxes. There are four types and sizes available, starting at $12.50 and feature popular snacks such as Space Raiders from the UK, Pocky Chocolate from Japan and Maynards from Canada. There is something new and interesting to try each month which will help expand your taste buds and try snacks you never knew existed.

For more information or to order the Korean Snack Box subscription from Munch Addict, please visit https://munchaddict.com/pages/korean-snack-subscription-box.

About Munch Addict

Munch Addict is a subscription-based snack service that brings their members a variety of tasty treats from around the world right to your door monthly. Starting as low as $12.50, Munch Addict aims to give their members the most bang for their buck by providing featured snacks from all over the world. Give Munch Addict a try today at https://munchaddict.com/.

