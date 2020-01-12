Mundipharma Enters Partnership With Samsung Bioepis to Expand Biosimilars Into Hong Kong and Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundipharma today announced a partnership with Samsung Bioepis to commercialize Samsung Bioepis' first-wave biosimilar candidates in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The partnership covers Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar candidates in the field of immunology and oncology, including SB5 (adalimumab), SB4 (etanercept), SB3 (trastuzumab), and SB8 (bevacizumab).

Through the partnership, Mundipharma will be the exclusive commercialization partner, while Samsung Bioepis will remain the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH), responsible for clinical development, regulatory registration, and manufacture of the biosimilars.

"This partnership brings together Samsung Bioepis' proven biosimilar development platform with Mundipharma's commercial acumen and market insight and ability to increase patient access to proven treatments," said Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh. "This partnership will help to address the patient need in two important territories in Asia for immunology and oncology treatments," he added.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma's independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world's pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare. For more information please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and hematology. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

