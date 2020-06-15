Municipal Borrowers Prepare for New Issuance Surge as CUSIP Request Volume Climbs for Second Straight Month

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for May 2020. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a significant surge in request volume for new municipal identifiers and a significant decline in request for new corporate debt identifiers.

CUSIP identifier requests for the broad category of U.S.- and Canada-issued equity and debt totaled 4,325 in May, down 31.9% from last month. On a year-over-year basis, corporate CUSIP requests were up 23.8%. The May 2020 monthly volume declines were focused in U.S. corporate debt, which fell 43.4%, U.S. corporate equity, which was down 12.7% and certificates of deposit with maturities greater than one year, which saw a 39.9% month-over-month slowdown.

Municipal CUSIP request volume increased sharply in April for the second straight month. The aggregate total of all municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – climbed 53.1% versus April totals. This comes on top of a 12.3% increase the previous month. On an annualized basis, municipal ID request volumes are up 10.6% through May.

"If there was ever any doubt about the ability of municipal bond issuers to access liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic, our CUSIP Issuance Trends indicator is sending a clear signal that municipalities are putting the pieces in place for a surge in new issuance volume in the weeks and months to come," said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. "The corporate market is telling a different story, however. With corporate CUSIP request volume slowing significantly in May, we may be seeing early signs of a slowdown in corporate debt issuance."

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs both grew in May. International equity CUSIP requests were up in May and up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. International debt CUSIPs increased 27.3% on a monthly basis and 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for May, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through May 2020:

Asset Class 2020 YTD 2019 YTD YOY Change International Equity 672 476 41.2% U.S. Corporate Debt 5,808 4,120 41.0% Long-Term Municipal Notes 164 137 19.7% CDs > 1-year Maturity 3,659 3,161 15.8% Municipal Bonds 4,611 4,156 10.9% International Debt 1,342 1,316 2.0% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 1,565 1,538 1.8% U.S. Corporate Equity 4,266 4,348 -1.9% Syndicated Loans 869 913 -4.8 Private Placement Securities 1,212 1,364 -11.1% Short-Term Municipal Notes 358 461 -22.3% CDs < 1-year Maturity 2,801 3,763 -25.6%

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 91 national numbering agencies and 25 partner agencies representing 120 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation's $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

