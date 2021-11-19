The landfill segment will account for the highest market share. Efficient landfill sites have been developed across the world to ensure efficient waste management for recreational purposes and to reduce the adverse impact of MSW on the environment.

The rising volume of MSW generated across the world has made landfills the preferred waste disposal method, especially in developing countries, as other disposal methods such as incineration are expensive. The use of landfills as an MSW disposal method is also preferred due to the efficient management of the released landfill gas.

The report is market is segmented by disposal method (landfill, incineration, recycling, open dump, and others) and Geography with insights on the growth prospects of the market across the APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

Vendor Insights

The global municipal solid waste management market is highly fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance- In December 2018 , China Everbright International Limited acquired a 90% equity stake in Jiangsu Jiayuan Environmental Technology Company Limited. In June 2018 , China Everbright International Limited announced that it signed an equity stake purchase agreement with the Xuzhou Municipal Engineering Design Institute in Jiangsu Province and its existing shareholders to acquire the entire equity interest at a cash consideration of $12.14 million . Similarly, In October 2018 , Hitachi Zosen Vietnam, the company's subsidiary, opened a branch in Hanoi . The operations of the branch commenced on October 1, 2018 .

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

China Everbright International Limited

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Republic Services, Inc.

Veolia

Waste Management, Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for the highest municipal solid waste management market share of 42% throughout the forecast period.

The implementation of several government regulations to ensure MSW management and the protection of human health and the environment in countries such as China is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the municipal solid waste management market in the region.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The coming years will witness the integration of digital technology in MSW management. The integration of technologies such as GIS helps in selecting appropriate sites for MSW management, including recycling centers and landfills. GIS also analyzes the adverse environmental impacts and identifies potential landfill sites by considering various aspects including land use, transportation facilities, water resources, the degree of urbanization, and topography.

Additionally, it also prevents environmental damage by establishing buffers between landfill sites and roads and residential areas. The integration of digital technologies will help in the efficient management of MSW, which will be one of the key trends driving municipal solid waste management market growth during the forecast period.

The high operating and maintenance costs of MSW treatment will be one of the key challenges impeding the growth of the municipal solid waste management market size.

Incineration plants require huge capital investment and involve high operating and maintenance costs. Moreover, the operation of incineration plants requires skilled staff. Hence, most of the incineration plants are built and maintained by vendors themselves for the initial period and then handed over to the client after a certain period of time. Moreover, with stringent regulations for reducing GHG emissions, the use of flue gas treatment has become mandatory. This further incurs additional costs. Similarly, there are significant costs associated with the landfilling of MSW

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2023 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 3% Market growth 2018-2023 USD 34.04 billion Market structure Highly Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.59 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled China Everbright International Limited, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia, and Waste Management, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

