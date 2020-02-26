Municode and OnSolve Announce Strategic Partnership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Municode and OnSolve, a leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers, have joined together to better serve local governments by providing OnSolve's emergency notification service CodeRED.

CodeRED allows government agencies to easily deliver geo-targeted, time sensitive information to any citizen opting into the service using voice, email, SMS, IPAWS etc. Thousands of clients across North America rely upon CodeRED to deliver critical communications.

New Strategic Partnership: Code Red

Eric Grant, President and CEO of Municode said: "Emergency and critical communications are important for any municipality. It provides residents a safer and more transparent line of communication with local government. We have found a partner that we trust to help our clients at their most critical moments."

"Municode is a proven government services provider and well aligned with OnSolve in the foundational beliefs and corporate vision," said Troy Harper General manager of OnSolve CodeRed. "We are honored to be partnered with Municode to help local governments add efficiencies in day-to-day operations and increase awareness for safety and emergency management."

To kick off the partnership, Municode and OnSolve will co-host Protecting Your People, Your Property and Your Brand: Staff Alerts and Mass Notifications, a free educational webinar on March 3rd. In this webinar, OnSolve will provide real-world use cases and dives deep into the importance of having an internal alerting strategy, including:

Timely delivery of critical communications and protective actions

Emergency notifications to elevate risk perception and awareness

Best practices for communicating critical escalating incidents in real-time

Expanding or implementing a successful employee awareness campaign

Optimizing your risk management and communication strategies at all levels

And much more

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, March 3rd Time: 2:00 PM EST Title: Protecting Your People, Your Property and Your Brand: Staff Alerts and Mass Notifications Registration: Click here to register and to receive a copy of the recording

About Municode

For over 65 years, Municode has connected municipalities with their communities by providing solutions that enable them to complete the Circle of Governance. The Municode community consists of over 4,500 municipalities across the nation that have access to the only platform capable of seamlessly unifying your agendas, meetings, websites and municipal codes of ordinances.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.

Municode contact:

Woody Estep, Vice President of Marketing

234863@email4pr.com

