Municode in Business for Seven Decades

Municode's founder, George Langford, was drafted into the United States Army and served in Patton's Third Army as a combat engineer. Surviving the invasion of Normandy, Langford helped lead the Allies across the battlefields of France and ultimately on to victory. With his G.I. Bill in hand, Langford attended the University of Virginia, receiving his Bachelor's and Law degree. During his summers, Mr. Langford worked for the Mickie Company's City Code Division and learned the basic structure for codes of ordinances.

Seeing a better way to build code books and provide ongoing service, Langford founded Municipal Code Corporation with the idea of making the books loose-leaf so that new ordinances could be added without having to reprint the entire volume. The company was incorporated March 21, 1951. The first client was Tallahassee, Florida, but when the newly-formed Florida League of Cities invited Langford to speak at their conference, the number of clients quickly grew. Today, that small family-owned codifying company, known as Municode, has grown to be the nation's leading codifier, hosting online the largest collection of codified law and original ordinances in the country, featuring over 3,900 local government codes and 190,000 individual ordinances.

"Municode is still driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our founder, which has enabled us to push new boundaries and consistently expand our offerings for over 4,250 local governments across our nation, potentially reaching more than 200 million people," said Eric Grant, President and CEO.

"It's amazing that a paper and ink legal publisher like Municipal Code Corporation could evolve into a vibrant provider of software solutions," said Lawton Langford, Chairman of the Board. "It's as if we are a 70-year-old startup! Our success has always been built upon a dedication to customer service, an openness to new ideas and technology, a willingness to challenge the status quo and leading with a servant's heart."

Over the last few decades, the company's suite of product offerings has expanded beyond codification in response to their local government clients' evolving needs for digital engagement solutions. They developed a unique integrated software platform, The Circle of Governance™, which brings together five crucial civic management areas: Codification Services, Public Meeting Management, Public Document Archiving, Policy and Procedures Publishing, and Website Design.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we would like to thank our valued clients for trusting Municode over the last 70 years with such an important part of democracy," says Woody Estep, Vice President of Marketing at Municode. "We achieved success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members who have served the company throughout our history, and our culture of customer service that exists. Throughout 2021, we will be looking back at where we started, what we have achieved, and what our plans are for the future."

