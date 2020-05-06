MUNIRevs offers free tax collection software to cities hit by tax revenue losses

DURANGO, Colo., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities and towns across the country struggle with the pandemic-related loss of business tax revenue, MUNIRevs, a provider of automated tax collection software, is offering municipalities a free, limited version of its trusted solution.

The limited version, made available through the MUNIRevs Cares initiative, gives municipalities that use paper-based, manual business tax collection processes rapid access to an automated, web-based tax collection system that can be accessed by staff working remotely. The benefits of the system include reduced staff time, faster revenue recognition, faster collections, greater efficiency, and increased total collections.

"As a former town finance director, I understand the challenges cities are facing with sharp drops in revenue and budget cuts. We created the MUNIRevs Cares initiative because we want to help cities capture much-needed revenue as quickly as possible. We're offering free, simple setup, free online tax collection, and free support for municipal staff by our expert account management team," said MUNIRevs CEO Erin Neer. "Business owners will also benefit by being able to pay their business taxes online from home or wherever they may be working," she added.

Before starting MUNIRevs in 2011, Neer was the finance director for the mountain town of Mountain Village, near Telluride. Neer brings more than 19 years of experience in municipal finance to every facet of her company.

Access to the system will be available at no cost to municipalities for three months. Those who wish to continue using the system after that will be charged a monthly subscription fee. Those who wish to transition back to manual processes can do so easily while retaining all their data from the MUNIRevs system.

MUNIRevs automates business revenue collection for towns, cities, and states across the U.S. With extensive experience in municipal finance, the MUNIRevs team has revolutionized business tax and licensing processes. It is the trusted source for secure, paperless payment processing, helping cities and states eliminate approximately 95 percent of the manual data entry tasks. Since it was founded in 2011, MUNIRevs has processed more than $1 billion in tax revenues for its clients and more than 50,000 businesses trust MUNIRevs for tax remittance. For more information, visit www.munirevs.com.

