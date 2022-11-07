Munley Law Earns Regional Rankings in 2023 "Best Law Firms"

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2023 list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

The firm earned four Tier 1 rankings in the Northeastern Pennsylvania metro area for the following practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

"This is truly an honor to be recognized for our law firm's hard work in helping injured victims throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Caroline Munley, managing partner at Munley Law.

In August, seven of the firm attorneys – Marion Munley, Daniel Munley, Caroline Munley, J. Christopher Munley, Robert Munley III, John Mulcahey, and Katie Nealon – earned recognition in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firms included in the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com .

