Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' Dentavax Provides New Weapon Against Gingivitis

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 percent of Americans who have gum disease have another resource to fight gingivitis -- Dentavax.

Dentavax, developed by Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, gives your oral mucosa's immune system a boost to minimize gingivitis, and help keep your gums and teeth healthy. All Muno-Vax supplements have a harmless antigen that boosts specific parts of the immune system in the body.

"Dental disease is an epidemic in the United States," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "People don't realize that gum disease is also linked to other health problems , such as heart disease and dementia."

According to WebMD, research has shown a link between poor oral health and a growing number of other problems. Although no one knows how gum disease is linked to different health issues, some believe the oral bacteria enters the bloodstream and then attacks major organs.

Gingivitis, which is inflammation of the gums, can progress to more serious gum disease if left untreated. The best way to keep gingivitis at bay is to floss daily, brush at least twice a day, use mouthwash, eat a balanced diet and don't smoke.

"We urge everyone to see their dentist regularly and maintain good oral hygiene," Dr. Raines said. "We believe Dentavax can help you keep your gums healthy."

Muno-Vax is introducing its immune-boosting supplements to the U.S. market in 2019. In addition to Dentavax, Muno-Vax is introducing its Respitim, which helps people ward off colds and the flu; Immuno De Oxy, which is for people with severely compromised immune systems; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

These nutritional supplements were developed by Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center.

