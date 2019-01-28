Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Offers Respistim to Ward Off Colds and Flus

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the flu season peaks in February, it may be the perfect time to check out Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' Respistim, which helps people ward off colds and flus.

Respistim is one of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' nutritional supplements being introduced to the American consumer this year. What separates Respistim and other Muno-Vax supplements from others on the market is that it boosts the body's immune system to help prevent infections.

"Respistim contains a potent immune booster to help the body ward off colds and the flu," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "We developed a harmless booster, or antigen, that kicks the immune system into a higher gear to battle infections."



In addition to Respistim, Muno-Vax is rolling out Immuno De Oxy, which is for people with severely compromised immune systems; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

Respistim helps keep the respiratory immune system healthy and can be used daily. Immuno De Oxy, which is Muno-Vax's most popular supplement, is for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months.

Respistim certainly can come in handy right now since the flu season , which usually begins in October, typically peaks during the height of winter, but it can last through May. Colds can weaken you so you are more susceptible to other ailments, and the flu kills as many as half a million people worldwide.

"We developed these supplements to boost specific immune systems of the body in order to help people stay healthy," Raines said. "We believe our products are truly unique."

These nutritional supplements were developed by Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center.

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

