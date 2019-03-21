Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Promotes National Nutrition Month in March

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies this week urged everyone to re-evaluate their health habits during National Nutrition Month .

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics sponsors the annual National Nutrition Month, which is held every year in March to promote education and information. The monthlong celebration emphasizes good eating habits and proper physical activity based on scientifically-based food and nutrition information.

During the celebration, Muno-Vax Biotechnologies wants people to rethink their eating habits and physical activity levels.

"We are in the health business," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is based in Austin, Tex. "That is why we think everyone should take stock of their eating habits during National Nutrition Month. This opportunity brings a lot of needed attention to healthy living habits."

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies is introducing four nutritional supplements to the American consumer. The soon-to-be-on-the-market products are Immuno De Oxy, which is for people with severely compromised immune systems; Respistim, which helps people ward off colds and the flu; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

What separates Muno-Vax supplements from others on the market is that it bolsters the body's immune system to help prevent infections.

"Our supplements contain a potent immune booster to help the body's immune system fight various maladies from colds to enlarged prostates," Dr. Raines said. "We incorporated a harmless antigen that stimulates the immune system to battle infections."

These nutritional supplements were developed by Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The products are based on a popular drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center.

The most popular supplement is Immuno De Oxy, which is for seniors and others with severely compromised immune systems. It should only be used for about three months. Respistim, however, helps keep the immune system healthy and can be used daily.

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the products that are manufactured by Natstim, Ltd. of Bulgaria.

"As someone who has dedicated his life to helping people live healthy lives, I welcome any promotion, such as National Nutrition Month, that gets people thinking about leading a healthier existence," Dr. Raines said.

