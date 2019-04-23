Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Set to Unveil Immuno De Oxy to U.S. Consumers Coast-to-Coast

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which has developed a supplement to boost your immune system, will soon unveil Immuno De Oxy to the American consumer.

Immuno De Oxy, Muno-Vax's most popular supplement, is ideal for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months. People with immune system deficiencies often have frequent and recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections.

"We developed Immuno De Oxy to help people with immune system problems," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of the innovative company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "Immuno De Oxy, like our other supplements, contains a harmless antigen that helps boost your body's immune system to fight infections."

In addition to Immuno De Oxy, Muno-Vax is rolling out Respitim, which helps ward off colds and the flu; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

The extended flu season can last through May with late winter outbreaks of the potentially dangerous illness still making news as they occur throughout the country. Colds can weaken the body's defenses so they are more susceptible to other ailments, and the flu kills as many as half a million people worldwide.

"Immuno De Oxy and Respitim are both supplements to help fight respiratory problems. Just remember that Immuno De Oxy is for severely weakened immune systems and can only be used for three months," Dr. Raines said. "Respitim, which can be used daily, is for colds and the flu."

"We are looking forward to expanding our retail distribution network in the United States," he added.

Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, developed the supplements in Bulgaria. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center. Respivax enhances the natural resistance to various infections of the respiratory system.

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Muno-Vax Biotechnologies