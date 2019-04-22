Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Showcases Immune Boosters at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando

"This is an exciting time for our nutritional supplements," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "We are planning to expand our presence in the United States and meeting with the biggest retailers in the country is a great step forward."

"Muno-Vax developed these supplements to help people live healthier lives," he added. "They address ailments that concern consumers who are actively seeking new alternative remedies."

The 2018 Council for Responsible Nutrition Consumer Survey reported that 75 percent of U.S. adults take dietary supplements.

Muno-Vax is rolling out Respitim, which helps people ward off colds and the flu; Immuno De Oxy, which is for people with severely compromised immune systems; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health. Muno-Vax supplements contain a potent immunity booster, a harmless antigen that can help fight infections by bolstering the body's own defenses.

These nutritional supplements were developed by Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center.

"Our next step is get our nutritional supplements on Amazon and other online outlets," Dr. Raines said.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

