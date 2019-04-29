Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Takes Aim at Common American Ailments

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American adults are obsessed with getting healthy and three-quarters of them take dietary supplements. That is a 10 percent increase since 2009.

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies will soon introduce four nutritional supplements that help fight colds and the flu, defeat gingivitis, aid prostate health and improve your overall immune system.

What sets these nutritional supplements apart from others on the market? There is a harmless antigen in each Muno-Vax supplement that boosts individual immune systems in the body.

"There are no immune boosting products on the market that contain the ingredients our scientists use in these nutritional supplements," Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of the innovative company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "Our supplements contain a harmless stimulant that helps supercharge the body's natural immune systems for respiratory problems, gingivitis and prostate health issues."

Immuno De Oxy, Muno-Vax's most popular supplement, is ideal for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months. People with immune system deficiencies often have frequent and recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections.

In addition to Immuno De Oxy, Muno-Vax is rolling out Respitim, which helps ward off colds and the flu; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

These products come at a time when Americans are wrestling with a variety of health concerns:

Almost 50 percent of American adults have mild, moderate or severe periodontal diseases.

All men are at risk for developing prostate cancer.

An average of 200,000 Americans will be hospitalized each year because of the flu.

"These health issues affect hundreds of thousands of Americans every year," Dr. Raines said. "Our supplements can help them."

Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, developed the supplements in Bulgaria. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center. Respivax enhances the natural resistance to various infections of the respiratory system.

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

