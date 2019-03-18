Muno-Vax Biotechnologies' to Bring Immune Boosters to Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which has developed dynamic and effective nutritional supplements that help boost the body's immune system, will attend Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando.

The event, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands together for one-on-one private meetings with major retail buyers. Some of the nation's top outlets will be participating in the conference including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.

"We are very excited about having Muno-Vax nutritional supplements showcased at the event," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "This is an exceptional opportunity for us to present our supplements to the major buyers from America's biggest retail stores and outlets."

Muno-Vax is rolling out Respitim, which helps people ward off colds and the flu; Immuno De Oxy, which is for people with severely compromised immune systems; Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis; and Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health.

Muno-Vax supplements contain a potent immunity booster that can help fight infections, a harmless antigen that bolsters the body's immune system.

These nutritional supplements were developed by Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., which is associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The products are based on a well-known drug, Respivax, which was developed by the national center.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We decided to enter the U.S. market in 2019, and this event gives us an excellent platform to introduce our products to the biggest retailers," Dr. Raines said.

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

