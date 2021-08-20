Muno-Vax Is Backed By Deep Research

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax is a newer enterprise in the health and wellness market. However, the company is backed by a duo of well-established, reputable organizations. These connections lend weight to the brand's line of innovative immune support products.

A modern company is only worth its salt if it's backed by good, solid research. Classic concepts, traditional wisdom, and philosophical mindsets can factor into the equation. But if a product isn't rooted in science, it won't stand a chance when it comes up against the informed modern consumer.

This dependency on science is largely what helps Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC stand out from the crowd. The growing European company operates out of Bulgaria, where it's backed by some of the largest private and public sector names in its industry.

First, Muno-Vax is supported by its well-established parent company Natstim, Ltd. The innovative brand has been operating in the pharmaceutical space for nearly two decades. Founded in 2003 by Professor MPharm Rahamin Shekerdzhiyski, the organization's mission (roughly translated) reads as the desire "to create effective nutritional supplements adapted to the modern lifestyle! Thus Natstim provides health and vitality to its clients and their families!"

Muno-Vax was established to operate as Natstim's marketing and distribution arm. As its parent company has steadily created its array of research-backed products, Muno-Vax has worked to help them find a positive use amongst consumers across the globe.

Along with their association with one another, Muno-Vax and Natstim have also worked closely with Bulbio, the biotech manufacturing arm of The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Operating in tandem with this government operation has enabled the private enterprises to "fill a great void" by creating an elite set of products designed to promote immune health.

The key ingredient for many of these products is a potent immunomodulator. This enables each product to act as an "antigen," stimulating the immune system and maximizing the body's natural defense mechanism during critical periods of time.

While Muno-Vax is a newer name on the international scene, it has gone to great pains to highlight its venerable roots. Between its highly-esteemed parent company and its association with high-profile government entities, the brand has been able to quickly establish itself as a provider of premium health and wellness products for a variety of different ailments.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax distributes the nutritional supplements created by Natstim, Ltd. These products primarily focus on immune support and utilize a unique immunomodulator that the brand claims makes its products more effective than competing solutions.

Please direct inquiries to:

Abbi Russo

(954) 749-6422

[email protected]

SOURCE Muno-Vax