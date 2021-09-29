Murali Mohan Raju Muppala, MD, MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murali Mohan Raju Muppala, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Interventional Cardiologist in the field of Medicine for his professional excellence at Lee Physician Group – Cardiology and throughout his career.

Murali Mohan Raju Muppala, MD, MBA

Named Top Doctor in his local area, Dr. Muppala is a highly distinguished interventional cardiologist currently serving patients at Lee Physician Group – Cardiology. He offers 28 years of extensive experience and a vast repertoire of expertise in complex coronary interventions including percutaneous aortic valve replacements, mitral clip and valve replacements, and complex vascular and carotid interventions, as well as placement pacemaker and ICD implants. Demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, Dr. Muppala is committed to providing exceptional care to his patients.

A graduate of Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati, India, Dr. Muppala is an academic in constant pursuit to further his professional development. Following graduation, he went on to complete his internship at Saint Francis Helene Fuld, and then his Internal Medicine Residency, Lehigh Valley Hospital, a clinical campus of Hahnemann University in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He then completed an Interventional Cardiology at the Mid America Heart Institute, a clinical campus of the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, he completed a Masters of Business Administration in Health Care Management from the University of Miami. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Muppala is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Muppala maintains active memberships with the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Intervention Cardiology.

In his spare time, Dr. Muppala enjoys photography and travel.

Dr. Muppala dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife of 34 years, Dr. Madhumati Raju, a Geriatrician.

