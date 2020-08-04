Murata and pSemi team with EvoNexus to support emerging and growth companies

SMYRNA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders Murata Electronics and pSemi, a Murata company, announced they are teaming with nonprofit technology incubator, EvoNexus, to provide opportunities for a select number of growth companies to explore engagement in the areas of product development, manufacturing support, licensing, channels to market, investment or other forms of collaboration. From now through August 31, organizations developing disruptive 5G, IoT, Digital Healthcare, Energy, and Mobility technologies are invited to apply.

Utilizing EvoNexus' MarketLink platform, emerging companies aligned with Murata's and pSemi's strategic initiatives and competencies can apply at no cost to virtually meet with the senior management teams of these established leaders in the electronics industry. Upon acceptance, companies will be contacted to schedule a virtual meeting and refine the agenda and framework for the discussion.

"Murata is committed to being at the forefront of innovation, not only through our proprietary technologies, processes, and products, but also in our collaborative relationships. The EvoNexus MarketLink program is an extraordinary platform for us to have dialogue with the innovative companies that will be defining the future of the connectivity, healthcare, energy, and mobility markets. We know that this effort will yield significant, ground-breaking opportunities," stated David Kirk, CEO and President, Murata Electronics North America.

"This program enables pSemi and Murata to remain competitive in the transformative technologies that are shaping our new normal and a post-pandemic future. We are eager to connect with innovators who have unique semiconductor and embedded software solutions for AI, Sensor Fusion, Power Management, Edge Processing and Wireless Connectivity," added Sumit Tomar, CEO, pSemi.

"The global scope and leadership that both Murata and pSemi bring to the table is immense. EvoNexus is excited to connect the dots and put emerging companies in direct contact with these electronics leaders who can have a tangible impact on their business," said Rory Moore, CEO & Co-Founder / Founder, Peregrine Semiconductor Corp. & Silicon Wave, Inc.

To learn more about MarketLink, click here: https://evonexus.org/murata-and-psemi-marketlink-2020/. To apply for the program, visit https://evonexus.org/apply-now/. Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2020. Companies with technologies matching Murata's or pSemi's strategic areas of interest will then be contacted for virtual one-on-one pitch sessions.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%. since the incubator's formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre- exit valuation and 28 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit www.evonexus.org.

Contacts:

Amy Talley Jefferson Communications 703-323-8939 [email protected] John Sutherby Murata Americas 508-964-5117 [email protected]

SOURCE Murata