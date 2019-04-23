Murder in the Manor: A Night of Flappers, Mobsters and Mystery to Benefit the Capital Area Food Bank

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murder in the Manor, the second annual fundraising event hosted by Oasis, takes place on May 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Washington, D.C., at the famous Mansion on O Street located in Dupont Circle. The murder mystery fundraiser celebrates and supports the 11th Food from the Bar campaign, the legal community's annual initiative to support the work of the Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB).

Oasis, a prominent provider of legal technology platforms, invites guests to enjoy a "killer" good time solving a murder mystery while raising funds to feed those who suffer from hunger in the Washington metropolitan area.

"Hunger is one of our area's greatest challenges, and also one of the most invisible," said Radha Muthiah, president and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. "Initiatives like Food from the Bar and events like this one play a critical role in shining a light on this issue and helping more of our neighbors receive the food and opportunity they need to thrive. We're thankful to everyone who's making this possible."

Food and entertainment will be provided throughout the evening.

Tickets begin at $75. VIP access is $125 for VIP and provides character assignment with a live role in the game and access to the CloudNine Speakeasy, which is hidden behind one of the mansion's walls. Tickets can be purchased online; early purchasing is strongly suggested, as space is limited.

Members of the legal and business community have teamed up with Oasis and its partners to organize this event, and include:

Candace Beck , Counsel at Tanenholz & Associates PLLC

, Counsel at Tanenholz & Associates PLLC Tracy Drynan , Senior Attorney at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

, Senior Attorney at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Tyler McGreevy , East Coast Regional Manager at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

, East Coast Regional Manager at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Martha Louks , Director of Technology Services at McDermott Will & Emery LLP

, Director of Technology Services at McDermott Will & Emery LLP Kelly Fisher , Associate at Koonz, McKenney , Johnson, DePaolis & Lightfoot LLP

, Associate at Koonz, , Johnson, DePaolis & Lightfoot LLP Karen Kushner Creel, Sr. BD & Marketing Manager at Sidley Austin LLP

BD & Marketing Manager at Sidley Austin LLP Sarah Gochenaur , Corporate Partnerships Specialist at Capital Area Food Bank

, Corporate Partnerships Specialist at Capital Area Food Bank Joy Murao , Founder and CEO at Practice Aligned Resources

, Founder and CEO at Practice Aligned Resources Danielle Hagen , Senior Vice President at Nahigian Strategies

"I'm thrilled to be part of this fundraising event, not only to help raise money for such an important organization, but also to increase awareness of CAFB among the community. The CAFB services available are so important for those underserved in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia and suffering from hunger. We thank Oasis for hosting the event and partnering with CAFB," shared Candace Beck.

The event is sponsored by legal technology and service providers including:

CloudNine

Compiled

Lightspeed

Practice Aligned Resources

Ankura

The CJK Group

FTI

H5

For more information about Murder in the Manor and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.oasisdiscovery.com/2019-murder-in-the-manor-in-washington-dc.

For more information about CAFB, please visit http://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/.

Oasis provides private cloud solutions specifically designed for electronic discovery. We provide the data center, server infrastructure, software administration and all the service layers in between. In addition to supporting the software licenses that clients bring to Oasis, our clients can supplement their technology on a "rental" basis, choosing from a suite of industry-leading applications. To learn more about our offerings, visit http://www.oasisdiscovery.com.

