Murex Adds Renewable Diesel Unit Train-Capable Transloading Service at Gulf Gateway Terminal in New Orleans

Murex owns and operates GGT in the Port of New Orleans, which has both barge and unit train access. GGT has connectivity to 6 Class 1 railroads in North America, including the UP, BNSF, CSX, CN, KCS/KSCM, and NS. Once the KCS/CP merger is complete, GGT will have connectivity to all Class 1 railroads in North America. GGT has recently started a Renewable Diesel barge-to-rail transloading service in addition to conventional diesel service and has optionality to add additional products. GGT's unsurpassed rail connectivity enables our customers to reach markets beyond California as well, with access to Canada, Mexico, and all contiguous 48 states as well as Alaska.

"Murex is committed to offering our customers unique transportation solutions into premium low carbon markets," said Robert Wright, President and Co-Founder of Murex. "We are proud to offer renewable diesel service from Gulf Gateway Terminal that offers ultimate optionality – to California, Canada and beyond as carbon markets develop."

In addition to offering logistics solutions to its customers, Murex also markets products from 12 biofuels plants domestically, and is exploring relationships with several others in the growing renewable fuels space.

About Murex

Murex is the premier low carbon marketing and logistics company for renewable fuels, trading approximately 2 billion gallons of product across 48 states and 20+ countries worldwide.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Murex has been in business over 30 years and operates across multiple commodities including renewable fuels, ethanol, crude, methanol, jet fuel, and diesel. Named the 2nd largest private company in the DFW area in 2019, Murex earns over $3 billion in revenue annually and provides turnkey solutions to its biofuel plant partners, managing all aspects of marketing, logistics, regulatory and fleet management. In addition to selling product to all 48 continental states in the US, Murex is a market leader in the renewable fuels export space, controlling over 20% of the ethanol export market. http://www.MurexLLC.com

About Gulf Gateway Terminal

Gulf Gateway Terminal is a barge-to-rail transloading and storage facility located on 41.5 industrially zoned acres on the Port of New Orleans. The terminal has access to six class-one railroads via the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad ("NOPB"). GGT's rail accessibility provides customers with the ability to facilitate outbound bulk shipments cost effectively to every North American rail destination. GGT has one operational tank onsite with 135,000 barrels of shell capacity but is permitted to build two additional 170,000-barrel tanks on its existing pad. The terminal is currently in renewable diesel and conventional diesel service but is permitted to handle additional products depending on customer needs. http://www.gulfgatewayterminal.com/

For sales inquiries, please contact Dennis Stanko: [email protected]

SOURCE Murex LLC