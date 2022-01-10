Murilo Portugal Appointed to Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Murilo Portugal to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Portugal has a long and established career across both the public and private sectors in Brazil, and in international organizations. From 1980 to 1984, he was an adviser at the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President of Brazil, and then served as Chief Economic Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil from 1990 to 1992. He was then appointed Secretary of the National Treasury, where he played a key role in implementing the Real Plan of economic stabilization. He also served as Deputy Finance Minister from 2005 to 2006.

In addition to his experience in Brazil, Mr. Portugal served as an Executive Director at the World Bank Group and as Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the IMF, he oversaw Fund relations with 81 countries across five continents. He has also served as President of the Brazilian Federation of Banks, and served on the boards of Banco do Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Electrobras and IRB Brazil RE.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, "I am delighted to welcome Murilo Portugal to the Trustees of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. I am sure he will make a fine contribution to our thinking in defending the Principles and ensuring that we act at all times in a way that is consistent with the best ethical practice, ensuring that values core to the successful sustenance of the Principles over the last 80 years are maintained through sensitive, and sustained, vigilance."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

