Murphy & McGonigle Names New Office Managing Partners for New York, Virginia

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announced today the appointment of two attorneys as new Office Managing Partners (OMP) at the Firm. Katherine McGrail, litigation shareholder and the Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, becomes the new Office Managing Partner of the Virginia office, and litigation shareholder Andrew Melnick will serve as Office Managing Partner of the firm's headquarters New York office. Both attorneys will also serve on the Firm's Executive Committee, along with Elizabeth Lan Davis, Chair of Murphy & McGonigle; Tom McGonigle, Office Managing Partner of the Washington, DC office; and New York shareholder Leonard Amoruso.

"Andy and Kate are both natural leaders who are highly respected in our Firm and by our clients," said Ms. Davis. "The perspectives and experience of Andy, leading our office in New York, and Kate, as our lead diversity officer, will be invaluable for our Executive Committee, as we look forward and advise our clients in a changing and dynamic financial services marketplace," said Ms. Davis, an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the legal and financial services sector.

In addition to her role as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Ms. McGrail's practice focuses on advising and representing broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and FinTech innovators with business models that employ blockchain, digital assets, and Decentralized Finance. She also represents companies involved in investigations initiated by state and federal regulatory authorities, including the SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FINRA, FINCEN, and state Attorneys General. Prior to starting her career in private practice over 15 years ago, Ms. McGrail was a Series 7 registered representative with Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. and worked in the Regulatory Division of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated and the Disclosure Division at ING Funds.

Mr. Melnick regularly represents leading asset management firms, banks, and broker-dealers and their executives in litigation and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Murphy & McGonigle in 2016, he was in private practice and held senior roles at several financial institutions, including as Chief Litigation Counsel at RCS Capital Corporation, where he oversaw all litigations, investigations, and regulatory inquiries and related activities for the company and its affiliates. He also served as Deputy General Counsel, Head of Retail Litigation at UBS Financial Services, where he had management responsibility for all litigations and arbitrations arising from the business activities of the U.S. broker-dealer/wealth management arm of UBS AG.

"I am honored to lead our talented New York office," said Mr. Melnick. "As one of the only law firms with a singular focus on the financial services industry, New York is a highly strategic market for our Firm and for our clients. New York has enormous significance in the global markets, being populated by both traditional financial institutions and FinTech startups, alike."

Ms. McGrail commented, "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion has been a Firm priority since its inception. The recent appointment of Liz to the position of Chair and my appointment to lead the Richmond office and serve on the Executive Committee demonstrate this Firm's deep commitment to the DE&I cause and positions us well to continue growing and supporting diverse talent at all levels in the Firm."

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from investment banks and commercial banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges as well as digital asset trading platforms and FinTech innovators. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the SEC, CFTC, OCC, CME Group, FINRA, and the U.S. Department of Justice, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The Firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in 2021 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. Murphy & McGonigle operates in New York, Washington, DC, Virginia, Chicago and San Francisco.

