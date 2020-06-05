Murphy Auto Group Helping the Community During COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. and HAINES CITY, Fla., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Michael Dennis Murphy @realmikemuphy, the leader of Murphy Auto Group, community is an integral part of the business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Murphy Auto Group dealerships stepped up and continues to give back to the community in numerous ways including providing sanitization service to first responders, distributing thousands of meals and masks, and eliminating medical debt in the CSRA.

Murphy Auto Group sourced GTECH Clean Complete Germ Protection as a sanitization option to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. Miracle Toyota in Haines City, FL invited the local police and fire departments to receive GTECH sanitization for their vehicles at no charge! Hundreds of cars were sanitized for the Haines City Fire Department, the Polk County Sheriff's Department, and medical professionals from Advent Hospital. Miracle Toyota also provided free oil changes for first responders during the month of April.

Murphy Auto Group partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and Golden Harvest Food Bank in the CSRA to donate and distribute 11,000 complete meals to CSRA and Polk County families in need.

Murphy Auto Group also donated 10,000 masks to the community in Haines City and the CSRA via VA Hospitals, churches, and local charities. Additionally, the dealerships gave away 4 masks per family during weekends in May.

Last but not least, Murphy Auto Group fulfilled its promise of paying off $1.5 million in medical debt for more than 500 families in the CSRA through a partnership with RIP Medical Debt Relief, a nonprofit based in New York. Several local families in the CSRA will receive a letter from RIP Medical notifying them that through the Murphy Auto Group donations, $1.5 million dollars of medical debt will be wiped out.

Murphy Auto Group is committed to the community now more than ever. In June, we are introducing the Community Relaunch Program to the CSRA. This program highlights local businesses on the Murphy Auto Group social media channels as they reopen in the market. As we reopen, we want to support our local businesses and community. We are stronger in this together.

