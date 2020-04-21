Murphy Medical Associates Offers Coronavirus Immunity Testing Without Physician Order

"With record reduction in mortality rates, it was obvious we should be following Korean best practices which include screening and immunity testing. As physicians dedicated to keeping our patients healthy, we felt the need to deliver that care to all of Fairfield, New Haven and Westchester Counties," says Board Certified Internist Dr. Steven A. R. Murphy MD a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

Drive thru testing is an established procedure in South Korea and the United Kingdom but has not yet been fully implemented in the United States. Patients can sign up online at www.CoronaTestCT.com to schedule screening, testing or arrive at a site and register with a telemedicine visit. These 6 centers include 1 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT, 460 Shippan Avenue in Stamford, CT, 1000 Main Street in Stratford, CT, 88 North Avenue in Westport, CT, 80 High School Road in Darien, CT and 150 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT. By testing for immunity via Drive Thru and Open Air we keep the patient, the practice and the public safe. Our medical practice provides all orders and follow up care for the patient, relieving hospitals of follow up burden.

"That's a great screening tool to figure out what proportion of our patient population had it or what proportion of medical staff has been exposed to it," said David Pride, associate director of microbiology at the University of California San Diego

Drive Thru Testing at Murphy Medical Associates offers testing without a Doctor's order because they provide the medical services. Due to recent legislation there is no cost to any patient and all charges will billed to the patients' insurance. Should the patient be uninsured the cost is still zero dollars. For more information on Drive Through Testing for Novel Corona Virus visit www.coronatestCT.com

About: Murphy Medical Associates is a multispecialty group serving patients in Fairfield, New Haven Counties in Connecticut and Westchester County, NY. Focused on prevention, our practice emphasizes early detection and prevention through advanced diagnostics including vascular ultrasound, allergy and toxicology, proteomic and genomic testing paired with dietary and environmental modification. Murphy Medical Associates provides care to patients of all ages and accepts most insurances including, Medicaid, Husky and Medicare. The practices also provides on-site and telemedicine occupational and student health services for local corporations and schools.

