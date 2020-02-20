Murphy Transforms Processes within Finance Shared Services and Improves Data Migration Process with Cevitr's RPA Based Digital Workforce

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cevitr, a UK based company, announced a partnership with J. Murphy & Sons Limited (Murphy), a leading global, specialist engineering and construction company that operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada to digitally empower their Shared Services Team by automating key processes for faster and accurate processing of repetitive tasks. Cevitr enables businesses to adopt a subscription based Digital Workforce using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology.

To gain operational efficiency in today's highly competitive landscape, Murphy have deployed Cevitr's innovative RPA powered Digital Workforce solution, which is powered by UiPath to accelerate a number of processes within their business. By expanding the coverage to other business functions and across group entities, Murphy intends to fully harness the power of a digital workforce in building a workplace of the future.

A digital transformation partnership began after Cevitr deployed a digital workforce to assist Murphy in the data migration process, as a technology demonstrator for the engagement. Migrating from a legacy system, AX based ERP, to the new Dynamics 365 system required Murphy to undertake critical activities that would allow data to be ported to the new system, within a time bound cut-over window. Cevitr trained and deployed its digital workforce to undertake this task and increased this capacity to cater for lost hours by working round the clock and over the weekend, resulting in Murphy being able to go live on the new system as planned, whilst generating significant cost and time savings.

Jo, Cevitr's Digital Workmate, is now working round the clock to execute processes for Murphy within their Shared Services Centre, with the accounts payable value chain being the first business process to be automated. This has not only delivered significant time savings, increased accuracy of processing and cost savings, but has also shifted the emphasis of the Shared Services team to focus on more value-added initiatives that fosters closer relationships with all stakeholders. Additionally, the intangible benefit of greater employee satisfaction through the reduction of repetitive and boring tasks, thereby letting employees focus on more challenging tasks, is also being realised. Using Cevitr's digital workforce enables Murphy to create an elastic capacity within their Shared Services organisation; allowing the business a smoother vehicle to ride the peaks and troughs.

David Neve, IT Director at Murphy, stated that "Working in partnership with Cevitr has been a real benefit to the Murphy business in reducing resource requirements in both time critical activities and day to day operations. Their professionalism and customer service have been excellent."

The simplicity of utilising an RPA powered Digital Workforce in businesses, with the least amount of disruption is one of the key advantages of the Cevitr platform. Lubnah Alam, Head of Shared Services at Murphy, refers to this by affirming, "Simplifying activities has been the main focus and reducing non-value add activities that inevitably increase during a system implementation. Cevitr have provided a professional and efficient service, whilst also guiding and advising us using their own expertise. This has been a fantastic experience and Cevitr have made this very easy for us."

Jaideep Mudholkar, Co-Founder and Managing Director Cevitr, said, "Our collaboration with Murphy enables Cevitr to provide a market leader with revolutionary technology through our Digital Workmate proposition. Our common goals of innovation and excellence in service create a stable environment to do business, allowing Cevitr to add value and drive faster direct and consequential benefits to Murphy through automation."

About Cevitr

Cevitr is a UK based company, offering a Digital Workforce to organisations of all sizes using Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Digital Workforce is fully trained on end customer systems and are offered on a monthly subscription basis with no upfront investment. The service is all inclusive of software licenses, development and deployment and the customer can gain the benefits of a Digital Workmate in weeks.

About Murphy

J. Murphy & Sons Limited is a leading global, specialist engineering and construction company founded in 1951 that improves lives by delivering world-class infrastructure.

Operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada, Murphy provides better engineered solutions to infrastructure sectors including transportation; water; power; natural resources; and construction & property.

Murphy employs more than 3,500 engineers, professional managers and skilled operatives around the world. Together, they work as 'One Murphy' by directly delivering the people, plant and expertise needed to make projects a success.

