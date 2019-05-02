Murphy's Corporate Lodging Expands Austin Offerings for Businesses

HOUSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy's Corporate Lodging is pleased to announce additional corporate housing options in Austin, TX, including The Domain and the Downtown Areas.

"Murphy's is increasing our footprint in the Austin market to address our current and future client's travel and relocations needs, from traveling corporate executives to those relocating to one of the fastest growing cities in Texas," said Jennifer Dillard, CEO.

With Americans making an estimated 400 billion business trips each year, Austin is a frequent destination. The city's small-town feel, vibrant corporate and technology industries, and innovative workforce make it a magnet for Fortune 500 companies as well as startups. With an average of 150 people per day moving to the city, Austin will continue its upward trend for the foreseeable future.

"Murphy's considers it a privilege to be helping Austin businesses put their best foot forward when it comes to accommodating their traveling workforce," Dillard added.

Murphy's is a long-established trusted name when it comes to providing their guests with a first-class experience.

"Our company motto is 'Valuing people drives us. Service defines us.' This core belief has guided Murphy's for more than 47 years and paved the way for us to become a preferred corporate housing provider. We are thrilled to expand our offerings and continue serving Texas businesses in this same capacity," concluded Dillard.

About Murphy's Corporate Lodging, Inc.

Established in 1972, Murphy's Corporate Lodging provides corporate housing in the form of premium fully furnished and serviced apartments with around the clock guest services in more than 100 cities nationwide. Along with extended stays, we also provide flexible lease terms for short-term assignments, business trips, and relocations. For more information visit https://corplodge.com/.

