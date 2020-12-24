Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel Offers Virtual Meetings & Architectural Design Services

"We have been using virtual meetings with screen sharing before COVID-19," says Gregg Cantor, President of Murray Lampert. "Now it's a typical part of the service we offer. In fact, our communication, productivity and design work has only improved because of COVID."

Murray Lampert is very conscious about the impact of the first meeting for prospective clients. First meetings are conducted in person with masks if homeowners are comfortable. Virtual consultations through Zoom and Facetime are also available.

Long before COVID-19 hit, Murray Lampert held virtual meetings with out-of-state clients who were remodeling their San Diego area homes. Now more local customers opt for virtual meetings as well for safety and efficiency. "Being efficient in this way without requiring all physical meetings keeps our process moving forward so we can secure permits and execute projects faster," says Cantor.

3D renderings also make virtual meetings more productive. The quality of 3D renderings has greatly improved and now models are photo-realistic. It is easy to change colors, textures, and finishes to help clients envision their space. Murray Lampert can send customers a link so they can do a virtual tour at their own pace. We are really excited to offer clients a new way to see their spaces and feel what it's like in each room, including furniture and furnishing.

"Obviously, we all hope that there will be a cure for Covid-19 soon," says Cantor. "Regardless, Murray Lampert will conduct business using al the great new technology we have in place and continue to improve the client experience."

Founded in 1975, Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel has been building relationships with San Diego homeowners for four generations. With design, construction services, and project management under one roof, Murray Lampert delivers high customer satisfaction with streamlined communications, reduced timelines, and improved efficiencies.

SOURCE Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel

Related Links

murraylampert.com

