Mursion Hosts World's Leading Authority on Socially Conscious Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's climate of examining and rebuilding existing societal, cultural, and historical structures, the modern workplace is undergoing unprecedented scrutiny from employers, employees, and communities as a whole. Together, we are rethinking and reshaping what it means to be a human being at work.

Mursion , an industry-leading virtual reality platform designed to train essential human skills, is committed to furthering conversations around creating more inclusive, equitable, and progressive workplaces. The company's "Future of Work" Roundtable series is a virtual forum for gathering top experts and thought leaders to dissect and discuss the topics that matter most to today's workforce.

On Wednesday, July 22, Mursion will welcome best-selling author, speaker, and entrepreneur Anton Gunn for "Ending Injustice in the Workplace: How Great Leaders Build World-Class Culture." A former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Gunn has counseled hundreds of leaders and organizations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. His consulting practice, 937 Strategy Group, guides healthcare organizations in cultivating world-class leadership structures. A former state legislator, Gunn helped President Obama craft and deliver critical information about the landmark Affordable Care Act during one of the nation's most pivotal moments in history.

This interactive online event will welcome attendees to participate in a discussion with Gunn, who will present his singular approach to socially conscious leadership during this unprecedented era of change. Guests are encouraged to take part in the conversation, promising a highly engaged audience and thought-provoking conversation.

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

