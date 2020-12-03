Mursion Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Best in Business List in Business Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list in the Business Services category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

"We are grateful and honored to be recognized," said Mark Atkinson, CEO of Mursion. "Our work is about improving interactions between people--whether it's customer service agents and their clients; or managers and their direct reports; or teachers and students--by providing a virtual safe space to practice difficult conversations. Being competent and confident in giving effective feedback and de-escalating conflicts are not only good for our relationships, it's also beneficial for business."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries--health, software, retail, business services, and more--and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

