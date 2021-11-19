Musculoskeletal Pain in 7MM: Emerging Drugs, Market Share of Individual Therapies, Unmet Needs, Pipeline Activities, KOL Views, Competitive Intelligence Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Musculoskeletal Pain - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Musculoskeletal Pain in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Musculoskeletal Pain market Size from 2018 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the current Musculoskeletal Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying market potential.



Epidemiology

The Musculoskeletal Pain epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Epidemiology: Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Musculoskeletal Pain epidemiology segmented as the Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Musculoskeletal Pain, Age-specific cases of Musculoskeletal Pain, and Gender-specific cases of Musculoskeletal Pain. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Musculoskeletal Pain in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Musculoskeletal Pain epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The diagnosed prevalent population of Musculoskeletal Pain in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 145,426,730 cases in 2020.



Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Musculoskeletal Pain report encloses the detailed analysis of Musculoskeletal pain marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III, Phase-II/III, Phase-II, and Phase-I/II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Musculoskeletal Pain clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



A multimodal, multidisciplinary approach is required when managing patients with musculoskeletal pain. Non-opioid analgesics should be used first, and then opioids, with caution. Extended-release tramadol; selected tricyclic antidepressants, serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and anticonvulsants; and topical medications such as lidocaine, diclofenac, and capsaicin are among the most effective treatments.



It is expected that the therapeutic market size of Musculoskeletal Pain is expected to change significantly after the launch of various novel therapies, which include monoclonal antibodies (LY3016859), stem cell therapies (Rexlemestrocel-L), and disease-modifying OA drug (DMOAD) like lorecivivint, TG-C in the market. Overall, the increasing prevalence, awareness of the disease, and promising emerging pipeline therapies will propel the market size during the forecast period of 2018-2030.



Emerging Drugs

Rexlemestrocel-L/MPC-06-ID

Fasinumab/REGN475/MT-5547

Market Outlook

The market size of Musculoskeletal Pain in the seven major markets was USD 3,647.2 million in 2020.

ZILRETTA is the first and only extended-release, intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide - a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid - with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief over 12 weeks. ZILRETTA received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in October 2017, and the company initiated the full commercial launch in November 2017.



For knee pain, viscosupplements such as intra-articular hyaluronate injections were better than placebo for reducing pain and improving function in the short term (1-4 weeks). However, high clinical and statistical heterogeneity, evidence of publication bias, and low-quality trials preclude definitive recommendations about routine use in clinical practice. Furthermore, the available evidence did not suggest injections are effective for managing neck pain or back pain. Thus, this indicates that injections offer short-term pain relief for shoulder and knee pain, but the effectiveness of back and neck pain is uncertain.



JOYCLU is a formulation in which hyaluronic acid and diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory drug) are chemically bound using Seikagaku's proprietary technology. It is designed to release diclofenac by hydrolysis in the joint. Improvement of symptoms of osteoarthritis (knee joint and hip joint) is expected by administering JOYCLU into the joint cavity once every 4 weeks. Further, since JOYCLU is administered directly into the joint cavity as an injectable treatment, systemic exposure to diclofenac is low, and the risk of systemic adverse drug reaction is thought to be low. JOYCLU is the first joint function improvement agent in Japan indicated for treating osteoarthritis of the hip joint. In March 2021, Ono Pharmaceutical and Seikagaku Corporation announced that Seikagaku obtained from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) a manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for JOYCLU 30 mg Intra-articular Injection. The drug is presently being evaluated in a Phase II trial in the US to treat knee osteoarthritis.



Cingal is a third-generation viscosupplement approved in the European Union to treat pain associated with osteoarthritis effectively. It is a powerful, first-in-class treatment that combines the benefits of Anika's proprietary cross-linked hyaluronic acid formulation of Monovisc, proven to deliver up to 6 months of relief of the symptoms of osteoarthritis, with a well-established FDA-approved steroid to treat inflammation and provide additional short-term pain relief. In its pivotal clinical study, Cingal demonstrated an ability to provide fast and long-lasting pain relief for those affected by knee OA. The company plans to do NDA filing in 2026 for the US launch.



Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Musculoskeletal Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses Musculoskeletal Pain key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Major players include Mesoblast, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, Sorrento Therapeutics, and others whose key products are expected to get launched in the US market.



Development Activities

The report covers collaborations, acquisition, merger, licensing, and patent details for Musculoskeletal Pain emerging therapies.



KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, the report takes KOLs and SME's opinions working in the Musculoskeletal Pain domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Musculoskeletal Pain market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The report performs a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Musculoskeletal Pain market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Companies Mentioned

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Aesculap Biologics

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Amzell

Anika Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Axsome Therapeutics

Biosplice Therapeutics

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Centrexion Therapeutics

Charleston Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Flexion Therapeutics

Kolon TissueGene

Mesoblast

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moebius Medical

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Propella Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceutical

Seikagaku Corporation

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sun Pharma Global FZE

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taiwan Liposome Company

Techfields Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Virios Therapeutics

VivaTech

Xalud Therapeutics

