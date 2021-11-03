Musculoskeletal Pain Market Size Anticipated to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM During the Study Period [2018-30], Investigates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Musculoskeletal Pain market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Musculoskeletal Pain market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Musculoskeletal Pain market size was 3647.2 million in 2020 and is expected to escalate with a substantial CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM during the forecast period

in 2020 and is expected to escalate with a substantial of in the 7MM during the forecast period Key pharma players working proactively in the Musculoskeletal Pain therapeutic market are Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Sun Pharma Global FZE, Flexion Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Anika Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi, Tanabe Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Biosplice Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Virios Therapeutics, Camurus, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, Antibe Therapeutics, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Xalud Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size.

and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size. The launch of emerging therapies in the Musculoskeletal Pain domain like Rexlemestrocel-L/MPC-06-ID, Fasinumab/REGN475/MT-5547, TLC599, LY3016859, RTX (resiniferatoxin), LY3556050, TG-C, IMC-1, AXS-14, Lorecivivint, CNTX-4975, X0002, Ampion, CAM2028, JOYCLU, AMZ001, XT-150, TNX-102 SL, CGS-200-5, DFV890, StroMed + platelet-rich plasma, Fremanezumab, Canakinumab, MM-II, Otenaproxesul, NOVOCART 3D, ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, ZILRETTA, and others will significantly impact the Musculoskeletal Pain market during the forecast period.

and others will significantly impact the Musculoskeletal Pain market during the forecast period. As per DelveInsight's analyst, the emerging market for Musculoskeletal Pain is promising, consisting of many key assets such as Ampion, CAM2038, CNTX-4975, Fasinumab, Rexlemestrocel-L, lorecivivint , and TG-C . Among these, lorecivivint and TG-C may potentially prevent cartilage deterioration and are thus disease-modifying OA drugs (DMOADs). DelveInsight believes that these DMOADs can address the current unmet needs and be potential game-changers in the treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain during the forecast period.

, and . Among these, lorecivivint and TG-C may potentially prevent cartilage deterioration and are thus disease-modifying OA drugs (DMOADs). DelveInsight believes that these DMOADs can address the current unmet needs and be potential game-changers in the treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain during the forecast period. It is expected that the therapeutic market size of Musculoskeletal Pain is expected to change significantly after the launch of various novel therapies, the increasing prevalence of Musculoskeletal Pain, awareness of the disease, and promising as well as emerging new pipeline therapies will propel the Musculoskeletal Pain market.

Musculoskeletal Pain: Overview

Musculoskeletal pain is defined as acute or chronic pain that affects bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and even nerves. Musculoskeletal pain (in particular, low back pain) is the main contributor to disability worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 20–33% of the world's population has some form of Musculoskeletal Pain, translating to 1.75 billion people globally.

Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Musculoskeletal Pain in the 7MM in 2020 were 145,426,730 cases.

In 2020, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Musculoskeletal Pain in the United States were 76,331,935 cases, which as per DelveInsight's estimates, is projected to increase by 2030.

The Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Musculoskeletal Pain

Gender-specific Cases of Musculoskeletal Pain

Age-specific Cases of Musculoskeletal Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain Market

Traditionally, NSAIDs were used for the treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain. The overall strength of evidence based on different studies is moderate. However, there is moderate evidence that pharmacological therapies are beneficial for the short-term relief of Musculoskeletal Pain. Thus, NSAIDs, Cox-2 selective inhibitors, and opioids reduce pain in the short term, but the effect size is modest, and the potential for adverse effects such as gastrointestinal bleeding and opioids-induced hyperalgesia need careful consideration.

Mainly analgesics and opioids are used to treat Musculoskeletal Pain, but some adjuvants are most widely used, like corticosteroids, anticonvulsants, anxiolytics, and antidepressants. Zilretta, Cingal, Cymbalta, Drizalma Sprinkle, and Loqoa Tape are the marketed drugs for Musculoskeletal Pain.

Currently, pipeline products in clinical development include Mesoblast' Rexlemestrocel-L, Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals/Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' fasinumab, Taiwan Liposome Company's TLC599, and others. Other assets include drugs such as ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, XT-150, and many more. It is expected that the launch of these drugs is likely to expand market size during the forecast period due to an increase in treatment pool and disease awareness.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market: Drivers and Barriers

A robust pipeline of novel potential therapies is existent as many pharmaceutical companies are continuously researching and innovating the treatment regimens for eradicating the current unmet needs in Musculoskeletal Pain. The discovery of new pathogenic mechanisms serves as some of the major factors for the Musculoskeletal Pain Market surge in the coming years. Increased prevalence, as well as increasing awareness regarding the disease, a multidisciplinary approach, strong patient education of musculoskeletal disorders, pain syndromes to improve care, and the possibility of a long-term cure also add to the anticipated rise of Musculoskeletal Pain Market.

Whereas, the presence of off-label drugs usage, unspecific assessment of Musculoskeletal Pain, and misclassification act as certain drawbacks for the growth of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market. Even after decades of research, chronic Musculoskeletal Pain conditions underlying etiology and pathology are poorly understood.

Scope of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Companies : Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharma Global FZE, Flexion Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Anika Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Tanabe Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Antibe Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Virios Therapeutics, Camurus, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Charleston Laboratories.

: Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharma Global FZE, Flexion Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Anika Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Tanabe Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Antibe Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Virios Therapeutics, Camurus, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Charleston Laboratories. Key Musculoskeletal Pain Pipeline Therapies: Rexlemestrocel-L/MPC-06-ID, Fasinumab/REGN475/MT-5547, TLC599, LY3016859, RTX (resiniferatoxin), LY3556050, TG-C, IMC-1, AXS-14, Lorecivivint, CNTX-4975, X0002, Ampion, CAM2028, JOYCLU, AMZ001, XT-150, TNX-102 SL, CGS-200-5, DFV890, StroMed + platelet-rich plasma, Fremanezumab, Canakinumab, MM-II, Otenaproxesul, NOVOCART 3D, ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, ZILRETTA, and others.

Rexlemestrocel-L/MPC-06-ID, Fasinumab/REGN475/MT-5547, TLC599, LY3016859, RTX (resiniferatoxin), LY3556050, TG-C, IMC-1, AXS-14, Lorecivivint, CNTX-4975, X0002, Ampion, CAM2028, JOYCLU, AMZ001, XT-150, TNX-102 SL, CGS-200-5, DFV890, StroMed + platelet-rich plasma, Fremanezumab, Canakinumab, MM-II, Otenaproxesul, NOVOCART 3D, ACP-044, MEDI7352, CL-108, ZILRETTA, and others. Therapeutic Assessment : Musculoskeletal Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

: Musculoskeletal Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Musculoskeletal Pain market drivers and barriers

Musculoskeletal Pain market drivers and barriers Key Cross Competition

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Musculoskeletal Pain 3 Executive Summary of Musculoskeletal Pain 4 Musculoskeletal Pain Market overview at a glance 5 Musculoskeletal Pain Disease Background and Overview 6 Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 7 Organizations contributing towards the fight against Musculoskeletal Pain 8 Musculoskeletal Pain Case Reports 9 Musculoskeletal Pain Patient Journey 10 Musculoskeletal Pain Marketed Drugs 11 Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Drugs 12 Other Assets in Development under Musculoskeletal Pain Pipeline 13 Musculoskeletal Pain: Seven Major Market Analysis 14 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Access 15 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Drivers 16 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Barriers 17 Musculoskeletal Pain SWOT Analysis 18 Unmet Needs in Musculoskeletal Pain 19 KOL Views 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

