MUSE Going Strong with Its 2021 Creative, Design and Photography Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) returns with two of its annual award programs, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards. "We intend to stay true to our vision," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "We are grateful that we can continue to be a platform for talents to showcase themselves."

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards are IAA's flagship of their award programs, among others such as the MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, and NYX Awards.

With MUSE's theme being "Conquer Change" for 2021, entrants would need to bring their best and show that their works can withstand the test of time. The competitions will begin accepting entries from October 15, 2020 until February 25, 2021. Results will be announced in Spring 2021.

The awards have been faithfully honoring promising talents, and it will continue to do so alongside its newly announced sister award, the MUSE Photography Awards. Entries will be open from October 15, 2020 until July 15, 2021. It caters to photographers worldwide, with entrants choosing from categories such as Architecture, Black and White, Fine Art, Mobile Photography, and more.

The MUSE Creative Awards are aimed at creatives of varying industries, from graphic designers, typographers, business owners, freelancers, students, videographers, content managers, web designers, and mobile app developers.

The MUSE Design Awards caters to professionals in architecture, interior design, lighting design, fashion design, product and packaging design, furniture design, transportation, and conceptual design.

Entries can be submitted as individuals or teams, regardless of location or nationality. A small fee will be charged for administrative purposes. Entries are assessed by an international panel of distinguished judges.

The newly designed MUSE statuette enhances the original design and features the iconic MUSE figure. Exquisitely detailed, it is dressed with either pearl white, gold, or silver, symbolizing ingenuity and imagination.

IAA is an international group of award-winning industry professionals. "We believe that more individuals will be nurtured and surface over the coming years," Ong said. "I am looking forward to be blown away by extraordinary talents standing above the rest and conquering this ever-changing industry."

For competition rules and entry forms, visit https://museaward.com (MUSE Creative Awards), https://design.museaward.com (MUSE Design Awards), and https://musephotographyawards.com (MUSE Photography Awards).

