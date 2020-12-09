Muse Marketing + Creative Announces Launch of MMC Advisor Solutions

WOODSTOWN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Marketing + Creative (Muse), a premier, full-service agency specializing in delivering innovative and performance-based marketing and brand solutions, announced today the launch of MMC Advisor Solutions (MMC). Since 2010, the firm has supported many of the nation's leading firms with comprehensive marketing and branding solutions. The new Advisor Solutions division was established to enhance the services to their growing client base and focus on supporting the needs of the nation's top echelon of financial planning and wealth management firms. In the coming weeks, MMC will announce the formation of an industry marketing leadership committee and a suite of services designed to help advisors enhance their marketing capabilities.

"As a marketing partner to many of the nation's leading firms, the launch of a dedicated wealth management and financial planning division was a natural next step for us," stated Brian Fallers, Muse Marketing + Creative and MMC Advisor Solutions' Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. "It vividly demonstrates the commitment we have to the industry and using our experience, expertise and proven marketing strategies to help planning firms succeed in a very commoditized and competitive market. Our goal is to become an extension of our advisor partners, providing them the competitive advantage of an internal marketing department."

Alicia DeCaro, Managing Partner and Chief Creative Officer added, "Above all, our team understands the importance of collaboration with our partners. Their success is our success. We are continually looking for innovative solutions that help our advisors operate more efficiently, grow their portfolio and deliver the industry's best client experience."

"Muse is much more than an agency partner to us. They are a transparent extension of our company and the KIG family," stated Jack W. Kennedy III, President and CEO, Kennedy Investment Group & Kennedy Insurance Services. "They understand us at times better than we understand ourselves and the creativity and innovation they bring to our brand can't be duplicated by other agencies. Their incredible role in our brand development, corporate marketing and client experience can't be understated."

Supported by over five decades of collective financial services experience, MMC Advisor Solutions delivers transformational solutions to the nation's top wealth management and financial planning firms with award-winning branding and growth-focused marketing strategies. With services ranging from rebranding, website design, social media management and advertising to newsletter development/management, marketing operations support and marketing consultation, the agency helps firms connect with clients and prospects through innovative and performance-based marketing experiences.

Visit MMCAdvisorSolutions.com to learn more about MMC and the industry-leading services they deliver to many of the nation's leading wealth management and financial planning firms.

About MMC Advisor Solutions | A division of Muse Marketing + Creative, MMC Advisor Solutions is a full-service, award-winning marketing agency exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of the nation's premier financial planning and wealth management firms. Since 2010, the firm has helped leading advisors achieve asset growth, market differentiation, increased referrals and enhanced firm value through its innovative marketing, branding, communications and consultative solutions. Visit MMCAdvisorSolutions.com to learn more about the firm's services and partnership-based approach to advisor marketing.

About Muse Marketing + Creative I With over 100 years of marketing experience and a portfolio that includes both global brands and small businesses, Muse Marketing + Creative is a full-service marketing communications and branding agency with a customer experience focus. While we specialize in Customer Experience, Education and Financial Services, we work across a variety of industries helping companies achieve success through inspirational, results-based marketing solutions. Visit musemc.com to learn more and "be inspired."

