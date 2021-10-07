Museum of Failure, The Traveling Pop-Culture Phenonium Announces Its 2021/2022 North American Tour

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SEE Global Entertainment (SEE©) announced the 2021/2022 Museum of Failure North American Tour. Due to its lack of failure and wildly popular exhibitions in France, China, Sweden and the US (Los Angeles), Museum of Failure will kick off its US tour in Minneapolis this November at the Mall of America. Additional tour stops include Chicago, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, San Antonio, and Seattle.

Information can be found at www.thefailuremuseum.com with ticket prices beginning at $18.00. Tickets for the Minneapolis leg of the tour are on sale now.

"I'm excited to bring back this spectacular exhibit to North America," says Museum of Failure creator, psychologist, and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West.

"It only seems right to kick off our tour, which highlights some of the biggest corporate missteps and failures in what is known as one of America's largest and most successful multi-experience venues, Mall of America," added Martin Biallas, Founder and CEO of SEE Global Entertainment.

Not your conventional Instagram pop-up, although there are plenty of snap-worthy moments for everyone ages nine to 90, the Museum of Failure shines a light on imperfections in the hope of inspiring visitors of all ages to innovate and not be afraid to fail.

Patrons can look forward to classic catastrophes like the marketing disappointment that was Coca-Cola BlāK, or the over-hyped 1957 Ford Edsel, along with artifacts spanning from the 17th century right up to the present day, including the frozen beef lasagna by toothpaste maker Colgate. The Museum culminates with a Failure Confessional where visitors can add their own personal stories of failures to the collection.

The Museum of Failure will be on exhibit at the Mall of America in Minneapolis starting on November 12, 2021, to January 9, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, please www.thefailuremuseum.com.

