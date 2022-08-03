Museum of Illusions® to Open New Museum in America's Biggest Mall

Lease agreement finalized for future Minneapolis museum to open in the famous Mall of America

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions®, a global leader in "edutainment" and the biggest chain of private museums worldwide, announced today the global brand's plan to open a new location in one of the most-visited malls in the United States. The brand new Museum of Illusions is set to open in Mall of America ("MOA") in Minneapolis, Minnesota in early 2023.

Mall of America, located at 60 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425, will be home to the 6,600-square-foot museum designed for guests of all ages to enjoy mentally-stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-bending exhibits as well as interactive and immersive illusion rooms. Visitors to the new museum can expect a truly unforgettable experience, as the Minneapolis Museum of Illusions will be joining many entertainment attractions in this mall, home to more than 520 stores.

The museum coming to Mall of America promises to add unique new excitement for both locals and tourists alike in the renowned destination that already features popular attractions including Nickelodeon Universe, The LEGO Store, SEA LIFE Aquarium, B&B Theatres and more. MOA is recognized as the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the United States and is one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the world, receiving roughly 40 million visitors a year. People travel from all over to enjoy the wide variety of experiences that the mall offers, making it the perfect destination for the Museum of Illusions experiential retail concept.

"Museum of Illusions is excited to bring its unique, interactive and immersive experience to one of the largest entertainment spaces in the world," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "The Mall of America is a national tourist hotspot and shopping mecca making it a perfect location to share our creative and unique spin on entertainment as we continue to expand to many more cities around the world."

As the brand continues to grow, having most recently opened in Brussels, Belgium, its 37th museum to-date, deals are in the works to bring the museum to at least 100 locations around the world over the course of the next four years, with new style and design concepts in store to take the museums to the next level. The brand's rapid expansion across the globe has U.S. locations slated to open new Museum of Illusions in the near future in Washington, DC; Scottsdale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia and more.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at [email protected].

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at [email protected].

