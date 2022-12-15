Museum of Illusions® Wraps Up 2022 with Major U.S. Development Milestones Reached, Announces Big Plans for Continued Growth in the Coming Year

Upon reaching its 40th open location around the world, the global brand confirms significant growth still ahead - particularly across major U.S. cities

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions® , the global leader in"edutainment" and the largest chain of private museums worldwide, revealed today that it will end 2022 with a record total of 40 locations open around the world with the addition of five new museums within the last year alone. These significant developments, coupled with record-breaking numbers of visits exceeding pre-pandemic levels, set the stage for more growth milestones to be achieved in the new year, with continued U.S. expansion being a top focus.

Throughout 2022, Museum of Illusions opened new museums in Philadelphia, Brussels, Belgium and Rome, Italy. To cap off 2022 new museums just opened this month in Charlotte, North Carolina , and in Washington, D.C., ending the year on a high note for the brand's U.S. footprint.

Looking into 2023, Museum of Illusions already has lease agreements finalized with construction either underway or set to begin in nine North American cities, with more to be announced soon. In Q1 2023 the brand plans to open museums in Scottsdale, Ariz., Atlanta, Denver, Minneapolis, Montreal, Canada, Las Vegas, and Austin, Texas as well as a museum in San Diego opening in Q3.

Among the new museums coming to the U.S. are some of the largest locations to ever open from the brand with new, state-of-the-art design concepts that will be unveiled for the first time.

Coinciding with its accelerated domestic growth, agreements are also in the works for Museum of Illusions to open its second headquarters in Atlanta in early 2023. The new headquarters will support the growth trajectory the brand is experiencing in North America and satisfy the growing need for memorable entertainment experiences by providing the retail concept to more people around the world.

"After a year of successful expansion and explosive growth of our brand, we're thrilled to bring the innovative experience we offer to more cities across the United States," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Museum of Illusions is further cementing itself as the global leader in the 'edutainment' space. As we continue to achieve our development goals, we're proud to bring our unconventional, unique blend of experiential retail to new destinations."

To support its continued pursuit of having 100 locations open around the world by 2026, the brand also announced earlier this year its extensive growth plans for Europe and Asia to further the company's international footprint and to solidify it as the global powerhouse in the industry.

As expansion continues, more communities will have an opportunity to experience the museum's mind-bending optical illusions, 3-D holograms, brain-teasing exhibits and interactive illusion rooms for which the brand is renowned, for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

