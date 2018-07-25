Museum of London Protects Collection Databases and Advances Cloud Strategy with Rubrik

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management company, today announced that it has been selected by the Museum of London to protect and manage data across its physical and virtual environments. Rubrik is delivering an all-in-one data management solution for backup, disaster recovery and archival, which has already achieved lower costs and higher performance.

Established in 1976, the Museum of London showcases the history of the English capital city from prehistoric to modern times. Its two locations, the Museum of London and the Museum of London Docklands, together contain more than six million artifacts and attract over a million visitors each year.

The museum's IT team of eight relies on technology to protect and scale the establishment's digital collections. Previously, the team struggled with a legacy backup solution that was increasingly complex, time consuming, costly, and difficult to operate. On top of that, the team had to manage an expensive disaster recovery solution with SAN to SAN storage replication.

The museum's collections database runs on an Oracle database, managed by an outside administrator. This made complex Oracle restores difficult and time consuming. With Rubrik's Oracle Recovery Manager (RMAN) integrated solution, the Museum of London team can now instantly find Oracle backups and quickly recover from any point-in-time.

"Rubrik brought a fresh approach to data protection," said Adam Monnery, Head of Information and Communications Technology at the Museum of London. "Previously, our key objective was putting in place the right infrastructure to enable us to protect and scale our massive digital collection. Now, we're focused on delivering value back to the business. This means adopting collaboration tools, mobilizing our workforce, and enabling our business to work cross-functionally. Rubrik is a critical piece of that puzzle."

After deploying Rubrik, the Museum of London was able to:

Minimize downtime and reduce restore time by 90%. With the legacy solution, it would take a minimum of two days to restore a file from tape, now with Rubrik it only takes minutes.

Reduce time spent managing the environment by 90%. The team has gone from spending 15 hours a week monitoring backups to just one hour a week, creating more time to invest in automation and strategic initiatives that drive greater business value.

Easily and efficiently access SQL backup reports to ensure that there were no failures with Rubrik's native integration for SQL Server.

Replace its existing secondary disaster recovery SAN storage, reducing infrastructure costs.

Explore replication in the cloud for a stronger disaster recovery strategy moving forward. Rubrik is vendor-agnostic and cloud-native, giving the Museum of London the flexibility to scale to any cloud and avoid vendor lock-in.

"We're proud to help the Museum of London protect their digital collection and prepare for a cloud future," said Martin Brown, Director of Western Europe at Rubrik. "Because Rubrik delivers simple management and rapid time to value, the Museum of London is now able to preserve the past using the latest state-of-the-art cloud data management technology."

[CASE STUDY] Museum of London Achieves Fast Recovery for Mission-Critical Oracle Databases and Eliminates Tape

Rubrik delivers a single platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. Rubrik's run-anywhere, scale-out architecture is built to empower IT departments today and in the future, reducing total cost of ownership while enabling infrastructure flexibility for a multi-cloud world. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

The Museum of London tells the ever-changing story of this great world city and its people, from 450,000 BC to the present day. Our galleries, exhibitions, displays and activities seek to inspire a passion for London and provide a sense of the vibrancy that makes the city such a unique place. The museum is open daily 10am – 6pm and is FREE to all, and you can explore the Museum of London with collections online – home to 90,000 objects with more being added. www.museumoflondon.org.uk

